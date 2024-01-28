High school boys swimming: Mustangs dominate county meet Published 6:12 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — East Rowan’s boys swim team repeated as county champion on Friday at Hurley YMCA.

East had an overwhelming performance, winning all 11 events and amassing 367 points.

Six different swimmers won individual events for the Mustangs. East swimmers finished 1-2 in five events.

South Rowan had five runner-up finishes and scored 129 points to take second place. Next were Carson (90), West Rowan (70), Salisbury (33) and North Rowan (24).

Isaac Cawley and Josh Gardner had undefeated days for the Mustangs, winning two individual events apiece and forming half of two winning winning relays.

Cawley won the 50 freestyle (23.62) and 100 backstroke (59.86).

Gardner won the 100 free (54.31) and 200 IM (2:25.77).

Rodney Hawkins won the 500 free for the Mustangs (5:46.36). Cole Humphreys won the 200 (2:13.62). Bear Schofield won the 100 butterfly (1:09.51). Will Kesler won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.53).

The unit of Gardner, Owen Kesler, Humphreys and Cawley won the 200 free relay (1:43.64) and the 400 free relay (3:49.38).

Schofield, Will Kesler, Hawkins and Clayton Lowe won the 200 medley relay (2:05.75) to get the day started.

South placed second in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

South’s Marshal Faw was second in the 50 free and 100 free, while Conner Coy took silver in the 100 breaststroke.

Ethan Gurley was third in the 500 free for Carson’s best finish.

West’s Wayne Hall was third in the 100 free.

Salisbury’s top finish was a third by Mac Blankenship in the 100 backstroke.

Rylan Furr took the bronze in the 100 breaststroke to lead North.