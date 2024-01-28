Communities asked to provide input on low-income housing funds Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

CONCORD — Residents of Rowan, Cabarrus and Iredell counties have an opportunity to voice their opinions in a survey about how local governments can best utilize federal funding in the upcoming years.

The survey can be found online at https://publicinput.com/HOMEfunds. Input will be accepted until Wednesday.

The forum is part of the Home Investment Partnerships Program, which provides funding to state and local governments to address affordable housing. The governments also seek input on how best to utilize funding from the Community Block Development Grant, which can address street improvements, housing needs, after-school programs and anything else that could benefit low-income families or individuals.

“The consolidated planning process serves as the framework for a community-wide dialogue to identify housing and community development priorities that align and focus funding,” according to the HUD Exchange website, which provides support to agencies that wish to partner with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Cabarrus/Rowan/Iredell Home Consortium, an association of local governments led by Concord and including Salisbury, Kannapolis and Rowan County, is required to file both annual and five-year action plans to receive funding from the programs.

The survey offers residents the opportunity to voice their opinions on the status of more than just housing. Participants are asked for their opinions on their community’s infrastructure needs, public service needs such as health and wellness programs, public transportation systems and more.

“Although there are federally set rules which detail how funds can and cannot be used, the information from this survey will be the basis for what the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) calls a Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan details community needs and explains how the federal funds will be used to help find solutions,” said the organization on the website.