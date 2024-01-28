College men’s basketball: Solid road win for Indians Published 12:28 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Staff report

WISE, Va. — No one had a big scoring day for Catawba’s men’s basketball team on Saturday, but the afternoon was a coach’s dream — a scorebook speckled with 8s, 9s and 10s.

A dozen Indians scored in an 85-67 victory at UVA Wise in front of 540 disappointed fans at the Prior Center.

Catawba had an awful time from the foul line (11-for-24), but only making nine turnovers neutralized the free-throw issues.

Catawba (10-4, 7-3) shot 46.5 percent and made eight 3-pointers.

Dre Nelson stood out on the stat sheet with 10 rebounds to go with his 10 points. Javeon Jones scored 12. Peyton Gerald had 11, and DeAngelo Epps added 10.

Calen Lightford scored 18 for the Cavaliers (8-11, 4-7).

Wingate lost to Limestone, so the Indians are right back in the SAC race. Wingate and Lincoln Memorial have lost twice, while Catawba and Carson-Newman have three setbacks.

Catawba 48 37 — 85

UVA Wise 33 34 — 67

CATAWBA — Jones 12, Gerald 11, Epps 10, Nelson 10, White 9, Mitchell 8, Thomas 8, Banks 8, Tinsley 4, Hilliard 2, Robinson 2, Bivins 1.