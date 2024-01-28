Blotter for Jan. 27
Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 1 a.m. and 7:52 a.m. on Jan. 25.
- A larceny occurred in the 700 block of South Jackson Street between 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. The total estimated loss was $780.
- Demarcus Tyrese Mclendon, 24, was charged with felony breaking and entering of railroad cars or other motor vehicles on Jan. 25.
- Ryland Aaron Cacyeson Brown, 18, was charged with vandalism to real property causing willful and wanton injury on Jan. 25.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Deputies recovered a stolen trailer at Starnes Farm Road at 1:16 p.m. on Jan. 24.
- Possession of stolen property occurred at Panther Point Road between 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 3. It was reported on Jan. 24.
- A larceny occurred at Grace Church Road between 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Burkesway Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 24.
- A larceny from a building occurred in the 1100 block of Phillip Street at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. It was reported on Jan. 24.
- Naqian Khaliel Carpenter, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and driving while his license was revoked on Jan. 24.
- Andrew Joseph Ketchie, 33, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation; resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; and driving while his license was revoked on Jan. 24.
- Kathy Winifred Walter, 35, was charged with a school attendance law violation on Jan. 24.
- Michael Bernard Saldana, 42, was charged with a school attendance law violation on Jan. 24.