Blotter for Jan. 27

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Ryland Aaron Cacyeson Brown, 18, was charged with vandalism to real property causing willful and wanton injury on Jan. 25.

Demarcus Tyrese Mclendon, 24, was charged with felony breaking and entering of railroad cars or other motor vehicles on Jan. 25.

A larceny occurred in the 700 block of South Jackson Street between 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. The total estimated loss was $780.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 1 a.m. and 7:52 a.m. on Jan. 25.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies recovered a stolen trailer at Starnes Farm Road at 1:16 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Possession of stolen property occurred at Panther Point Road between 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 3. It was reported on Jan. 24.

A larceny occurred at Grace Church Road between 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Burkesway Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 24.

A larceny from a building occurred in the 1100 block of Phillip Street at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. It was reported on Jan. 24.

Naqian Khaliel Carpenter, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and driving while his license was revoked on Jan. 24.

Andrew Joseph Ketchie, 33, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation; resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; and driving while his license was revoked on Jan. 24.

Kathy Winifred Walter, 35, was charged with a school attendance law violation on Jan. 24.