Elks Hoops Shoot: A tradition continues Published 3:10 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Staff report

Salisbury Elks lodge No. 699 and Salisbury Parks and Recreation teamed up to host the annual Hoop Shoot at Hall Gym.

The event drew a great crowd to support 20 boys and girls and 15 volunteers.

The format is 25 free throws, 10 in the first round; 15 in the second.

Brian Gumiela served as Hoop Shoot coordinator for the second year.

“Last year was a bit easier for me because I moved along in blissful ignorance,” Gumiela said with a laugh. “This year I put more pressure on myself. Overall, I’m pleased with the results and grateful to all the volunteers and players.”

The contest featured many newcomers but also welcomed back previous winners.

Elle Blankenship won the Girls 10-11 division in 2022. This year, she sank 13 free throws to win the Girls 12-13 age group to advance.

Sydney Gabriel, who also made 13 of 25, will join Blankenship at the district contest thanks to Gumiela catching a mistake that sometimes happens during pre-registration.

“The rule states that contestants compete in the age group based on their age as of April 1, 2024,”Gumiela said. “Sydney is 11 years old now but turns 12 on March 12. She competed in the 10-11 division but should have been in the girls 12-13 group. It was an honest mistake. I spoke with Mark Alderman our State Elks Hoop Shoot manager. He understood and quickly approved the correction. Now both girls will complete at district, and Arden Beal will represent the Girls 10-11 age group.”

Beal and her family are no strangers to the Hoop Shoot contest. Arden earned first place in the Girls 8-9 division in 2023. This year she scored top honors in the 10-11 age group making 11 of 25 shots.

Her sister, Colleen, finished second in the Girls 8-9 group. Their older brother, Brendan, won the local and district Boys 10-11 group last year and competed well during the state contest. In 2022, Kellen Beal finished second in the boys 12-13 division.

Debbie Martin, lodge secretary and volunteer, said the Hoop Shoot is a great way to bring families and the community together for more than basketball. She sees the Hoop Shoot as an opportunity for kids to win even if it’s not a trophy. Sometimes, it’s a win over fear, lack of confidence or life’s challenges.

“My granddaughter, Claya, scored a big victory today,” said Martin. “She hasn’t participated in sports, and this was her first Hoop Shoot. She didn’t make many baskets and sometimes didn’t even hit the rim.”

After the first round, Claya sat down on the bench, sad and ready to quit. And then the unexpected happened. The group of girls with whom she was competing encouraged her to continue. Their support made all the difference, and it became a rallying point for all to do well.

Martin watched her granddaughter respond with a new attitude.

“The look on her face when she sank her first basket was priceless. It changed her life. This event is a competition, but it also offers opportunities to grow in ways that are so much more than who scores the most points or wins the trophy.”

Winners advanced to district competition in Winston-Salem on Jan. 27.

District winners advance to state then regional competitions. The National Hoop Shoot Finals will take place on April 20 in Chicago.

Boys 8-9

• Blake Adams, 1st

• Graham Davis, 2nd

Boys 10-11

• Jaxxon Harris, 1st

• Blake Moore, 2nd

Boys 12-13

• Camden Coffey, 1st

Girls 8-9

• Mattie Austin, 1st

• Colleen Beal, 2nd

Girls 10-11

• Arden Beal, 1st

• Abby Miller, 2nd

Arden BealGirls 12-13

• Elle Blankenship and Sydney Gabriel, tie, 1st

• Macy Jones, 2nd