Doug Creamer: Examining our foundations Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Doug Creamer

Last weekend’s cold weather gave us a low-key weekend. It was nice to slow down. After all the running around from the holiday season, a slow weekend felt good. We got some things done, but it was at a much slower pace. There was no pressure. I spent some extra time reading and catching up with some friends.

Going slow is not a pace I want all the time, but it is one I can appreciate. I like having things to do. I like checking things off a list. That sense of accomplishing something was drilled into me as a kid. “What did you get done today?” There is nothing like looking around and seeing all that you got accomplished. I love that feeling in early spring when I have worked hard outside all day and I can see a big difference.

As I age, I am enjoying a balance between getting lots done and having a nice slow day. There are always times when we have to work hard on our jobs and around the house, but it is also nice to move at a slower pace. It’s like getting a snow day in the middle of winter. You can go play in the snow and then come in and watch a movie by a warm fire. Then the next day you can get back to working at full-throttle.

Most people like getting a snow day. I have studied all the weather models and there doesn’t appear to be any snow on the horizon. You know how things work around here. We had a really cold weekend, then we warmed up, then…maybe snow…well, we can hope.

If and when that winter weather decides to head our way, we will all have to prepare and get ourselves ready. You know the routine…head to the store and get bread and milk. Then we look out our windows and watch it…rain! You knew that was coming, right?

Preparing for winter weather and hurricanes is similar. We prepare for the possibility that we might lose power and hope for the best. If we lose power we are back to the basics. No one likes the experience, but we find a way to get through.

Winter’s slow days give us the opportunity to make sure our foundations are solid. I think it’s important to examine our spiritual foundations, as well. Winter gives us time to do any necessary repairs. We want to be prepared for the new growing season. We want to make sure we are building on a solid base.

I believe good spiritual health starts with an intake of God’s Word. Some people might think that you can read the Bible like you read a novel. We need to meditate on it, search for promises that relate to problems we are facing, and learn God’s ways, which are not our ways. God’s Word is a love letter to us and a handbook on how to live life.

A cornerstone to our relationship with God is communication. We have to talk with God. Communication is a two way process. We have to listen for His voice. He will speak to us but we have to get quiet and listen. I think we are all good at listing our requests to Him in prayer; it’s the listening part that probably needs some work.

A third critical element to keeping our foundation strong is being in fellowship with other believers. The pandemic has caused so many to get out of the habit of gathering. No one can stay strong spiritually without connecting with our brothers and sisters in Christ. I need you and you need me. We need to connect with our fellow believers through our local church. I know it is cold and flu season so we need to be careful and respectful of each other so we don’t share some nasty bug, but we have to find ways to connect in order to strengthen and encourage each other.

I want to encourage you to look over your foundation and see how you are doing in the areas of reading His word, talking with Him, and being in fellowship with other believers. God wants you to be strong and ready for any storms or challenges you might face. When life gets rough we need to remind ourselves that God is with us and that we can depend on His promises. It’s also nice to know we can depend on each other. God will see you through the storms ahead. In the meantime, I am watching for our next chance of snow!

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.