Two charged with DWI after Landis wreck

Published 2:05 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

LANDIS — Two people have been charged with driving while impaired after both were involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Landis on Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. near the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and U.S. Highway 29, according to a post by the Landis Police Department on Facebook. The vehicles involved were a Nissan SUV and a Jeep SUV.

According to the post, officers arrived on scene and found two heavily-damaged vehicles and both drivers suffering from injuries. Police Chief Matthew Geelen confirmed that both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Atrium Cabarrus Health for treatment.

Geelen identified the drivers as Armando Vargas and Jacob Obester. Vargas was charged with driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without an operator’s license. Obester was charged with driving while impaired.

Landis Police Department’s Corey Lowery was the charging officer.

