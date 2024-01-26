Man in jail for breaking, entering receives additional charges Published 12:06 am Friday, January 26, 2024

SALISBURY — A man already in prison on felony breaking and entering charges received more charges after police say he previously broke into his family’s home and stole a television and cell phone.

Jeffrey Scott Clark, 44, received additional charges of felony breaking and entering of a building, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny after breaking and entering on Thursday.

The incident began on Nov. 5, 2023, when Clark and his stepfather got into an argument, according to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department. The stepfather then kicked Clark out, who had been living with him, and had the locks changed to their home, located in the 400 block of Vance Avenue.

Later that same day, the stepfather came home and found Clark loading a 50-inch Samsung TV into a truck, according to the spokesperson. The stepfather tried to stop Clark but was unable to. He then noticed that the front door had been forced open and found that two Samsung cell phones had also been stolen.

Around 7:23 p.m. on that day, Clark used an EcoATM at Walmart, turning in both of the phones and receiving $130, according to a police report.

Clark was already in the Rowan County Detention Annex on felony breaking and entering charges after police said that he threw a rock through a convenience store window and stole a carton of cigarettes on Nov. 13, 2023. Officers also connected him to a larceny at Walmart that occurred on Nov. 12, 2023.

Clark has previously been convicted of multiple breaking and entering and larceny charges, with convictions stretching back to 2003. In both 2008 and 2016, Clark received a habitual felon charge due to the amount of convictions for felony breaking and entering on his record, which was 13 in 2016, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.