High school basketball: Hayden scores 41, as North Hills sweeps on Senior Night Published 12:43 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — The North Hills boys basketball team broke the school scoring record on Senior Night.

The Eagles, coached by John Knox, blew out Lee Christian 109-69 on Thursday, with senior Champ Hayden scoring 41 points.

Hayden, who averages 32.3 points per game, didn’t have his best shooting night (3-for-9 on free throws, 2-for-7 from 3), but the muscular guard powered his way to the rim for numerous acrobatic layups. He was 16-for-22 on 2s.

Senior Malachi Strong had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Jerrod Drye had 24 points on 10-for-23 shooting and dished out six assists.

Drye passed to Hayden for a layup to put North Hills over the century mark, and a large crowd went wild.

Zachary Strickland shot 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Lee Christian (Sanford) 17 16 23 13 — 69

North Hills 24 30 24 31 — 109

NORTH HILLS — Hayden 41, Drye 24, Strong 19, Strickland 9, Wippenbeck 6, Talbott 4, Doan 2, Dendy 2, Lawson 2.

•••

The North Hills girls won 52-44 against Lee Christian.

Reese Merrell and Addison Shehan scored 20 points each for the Eagles (7-9).

Shehan made six 3-pointers.

Lee Christian 3 16 11 14 — 44

North Hills 11 12 15 14 — 52

NORTH HILLS — Merrell 20, Shehan 20, Kibler 8, Cross 4.