High school basketball: Hayden scores 41, as North Hills sweeps on Senior Night

Published 12:43 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Post Sports

North Hills star Champ Hayden

 

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — The North Hills boys basketball team broke the school scoring record on Senior Night.

The Eagles, coached by John Knox, blew out Lee Christian 109-69 on Thursday, with senior Champ Hayden scoring 41 points.

Hayden, who averages 32.3 points per game, didn’t have his best shooting night (3-for-9 on free throws, 2-for-7 from 3), but the muscular guard powered his way to the rim for numerous acrobatic layups. He was 16-for-22 on 2s.

Senior Malachi Strong had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Jerrod Drye had 24 points on 10-for-23 shooting and dished out six assists.

Drye passed to Hayden for a layup to put North Hills over the century mark, and a large crowd went wild.

Zachary Strickland shot 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Lee Christian (Sanford)     17    16    23   13    — 69

North Hills                           24     30   24   31    — 109

NORTH HILLS — Hayden 41, Drye 24, Strong 19, Strickland 9, Wippenbeck 6, Talbott 4, Doan 2, Dendy 2, Lawson 2.

•••

The North Hills girls won 52-44 against Lee Christian.

Reese Merrell and Addison Shehan scored 20 points each for the Eagles (7-9).

Shehan made six 3-pointers.

Lee Christian     3     16    11   14   — 44

North Hills        11      12    15  14   — 52

NORTH HILLS — Merrell 20, Shehan 20, Kibler 8, Cross 4.

 

 

 

 

More Sports

High school boys basketball: Believe in Neve — breakout game for Carson freshman

High school boys basketball: Another hard loss for Cavs

High school boys basketball: West gets revenge win

College women’s basketball: FSU denies upset bid by Blue Bears

Print Article