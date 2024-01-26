Blotter for Jan. 26

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Fraud by false pretenses occurred in the 200 block of South Oakhurst Drive at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 23. It was reported on Jan. 24.

Larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road between 5:42 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. The total estimated loss was $780.

Fraud occurred in the 500 block of North Lee Street between noon on Jan. 11 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Larceny of a bicycle occurred in the 1500 block of Salisbury Road between 5 a.m. on Jan. 22 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 24.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A 50B weapons seizure occurred at Mackenzie Court at 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 23.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at N.C. Highway 152 East at 8:49 a.m. on Jan. 23.

A burglary occurred at Long Ferry Road at 10:17 a.m. on Jan. 23.

A larceny occurred at Wind Swept Way between 11 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 22. It was reported on Jan. 23.

Nicole Oneal Lee, 32, was charged with simple assault on Jan. 23.

Demetri Christopher Caldwell, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 23.

Demarcus Tyrese McLendon, 24, was charged with four counts of breaking and entering into railroad cars or other motor vehicles, two counts of financial card theft and one count of felony larceny on Jan. 23.