High school girls basketball: North, East, West win easily Published 6:30 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

From staff reports

SPENCER — North Rowan played like the Central Carolina Conference’s first-place team on Wednesday,

The Cavaliers took care of business, held Lexington to 10 points in the first half and cruised 67-24.

Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis are the top two scorers in the county and combined for 42 points.

Ellis had 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Goodlett had 20 points, seven assists and six steals.

Dasia Elder was making 3-pointers. She scored 15, pulled down five rebounds and blocked two shots for the Cavaliers (11-3, 5-0), who have won six in a row.

Lexington is 6-12 and 3-3 in the CCC,

Lexington 4 6 4 10 — 24

North 15 19 16 17 — 67

NORTH — Ellis 22, Bailee Goodlett 20, Elder 15, Bloom Goodlett 3, King 2, Cowan 2, McArthur 2, Oglesby 1.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team had no trouble with Carson and won 47-8 on Wednesday.

Carson (1-16, 0-10) was consistent in the South Piedmont Conference game — although two points in each quarter wasn’t what coach Chloe Monroe had hoped for.

Carson shot 2-for-34 from the field. Emma Carpenter and Caylee Snow made the field goals. Brooklyn McBride made three free throws, while Julia Burleson made one.

Leana Baldwin was a bright spot for the Cougars with nine rebounds.

East (9-8, 5-5) got 14 points from Hannah Waddell and 12 from Kady Collins and owns a modest, two-game winning streak.

East led 21-4 at halftime.

Carson 2 2 2 2 — 8

East 14 7 16 10 — 47

CARSON — McBride 3, Carpenter 2, Snow 2, Burleson 1.

EAST — Waddell 14, Collins 12, Church 5, Kluttz 5, Wise 4, J. Featherstone 4, Miller 2, S. Featherstone 1.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — The bad news was A.L. Brown was dealing with injuries and illnesses.

The worse news was that West Rowan was visiting Bullock Gym.

The Falcons romped 87-25 in the non-conference matchup.

West was making 3-pointers as well as layups and led 17-0 in a hurry.

It was 34-4 after the first quarter. It was 62-13 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

Lauren Arnold made three 3-pointers, scored a season-high 23 and had eight rebounds. Mya Edwards had 10 in the first two minutes and scored 21 for the second straight game. Emma Clarke scored 15, while De’Mya Phifer had 13 points and seven assists. Tiara Thompson scored eight. Makaylah Tenor had five assists.

Edwards and Tenor surpassed 500 career points, as the Falcons (15-1) won their 13th in a row.

A.L. Brown (10-9) was able to dress eight, including two jayvees.

Laci Grier led the Wonders with 11 points. Sadie Faulkner got all of her seven points in the second half. Ayanni Flood made the only 3-pointer for the Wonders.

It’s a tough stretch for the Wonders. They’ll play Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman to finish the month.

West 34 28 18 7 — 87

A.L. Brown 4 9 4 8 — 25

WEST — Arnold 23, Edwards 21, Clarke 15, Phifer 13, Thompson 8, Tenor 4, Martin 3.

A.L. BROWN — Grier 11, Faulkner 7, Flood 5, Bradley 1, Stevens 1.