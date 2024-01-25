College softball: Catawba tied for 7th in SAC poll

Published 3:19 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Post Sports

Catawba third baseman Riley Tucker makes a tag, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Atlantic Conference Sports Information

 The Wingate Bulldogs have been picked as the team to beat in South Atlantic Conference softball in 2024.

Wingate topped a poll of SAC head coach and received 11 first-place votes.

Lenoir-Rhyne was second in the poll, with Lincoln Memorial third.

Next are Carson-Newman, Emory & Henry and Anderson. Catawba and Newberry tied for seventh.

Rounding out the poll are Limestone, Tusculum, Coker, Mars Hill and UVA Wise.

Catawba had two players (Utility Riley Tucker and pitcher Alexandra Baquie) preseason All-SAC second team and one (shortstop Brianna Gallagher) to the third team.

Softball Preseason Poll

Rank School (First Place Votes) Score

1 Wingate (11) 143

2 Lenoir-Rhyne 129

3 Lincoln Memorial (2) 112

4 Carson-Newman 108

5 Emory & Henry 99

6 Anderson 84

T-7 Catawba 82

T-7 Newberry 82

9 Limestone 53

10 Tusculum 47

11 Coker 37

T-12 Mars Hill 19

T-12 UVA Wise 19

 SAC Softball Preseason All-Conference

All-SAC First Team

OF – Kaylee Hobgood, Wingate

OF – Cassidy Wall, Lenoir-Rhyne

OF – Kaylan Brown, Lenoir-Rhyne

1B – Santana Anderson, Limestone

2B – Savanna Brooks, Wingate

SS – Katelyn Rackard, Lenoir-Rhyne

3B – Ragan Liles, Wingate

DP – Macauley Bailey, Carson-Newman

UTL/Non-P – Macey Hughes, Carson-Newman

UTL/P – Lauren Rakes, Lenoir-Rhyne

C – Raelynn Kramer, Wingate

P – Raechel Cutcher, Wingate

P – Olivia Chestnut, Newberry

 

All-SAC Second Team

OF – Mackenzie Williams, Emory & Henry

OF – Madison Henry, Lincoln Memorial

OF – Ariana Fair, Coker

1B – Lora Beth Wood, Lenoir-Rhyne

2B – Julia Mardigian, Lenoir-Rhyne

SS – Heaven Maness, Wingate

3B – Riley Tucker, Catawba

DP – Mackenzie Turner, Newberry

UTL/Non-P – Katie Wilbur, Limestone

UTL/P – Riley Tucker, Catawba

C – Mackenzie Turner, Newberry

P – Alexandra Baquie, Catawba

P – Emma Frost, Carson-Newman

 

All-SAC Third Team

OF – Leah Evans, Newberry

OF – Claire Smeltzer, Tusculum

OF – Maddie Carpenter, Anderson

1B – Sierra Brogdon, Newberry

2B – Abigail Street, Emory & Henry

SS – Brianna Gallagher, Catawba

3B – Sterre den Duijn, Lincoln Memorial

DP – Katie Tuggle, Lincoln Memorial

UTL/Non-P – Hannah Stevens, Wingate

UTL/P – Carson Hobbs, Anderson

C – Sammy Jimenez, Tusculum

P – Sydney Kale, Wingate

P – Emily Sappington, Tusculum

 

More News

Kannapolis Farmers Market hopes to grow vendor list

Republican forum gives voters a look at three county commissioner candidates

Salisbury City Council receives update on noise related complaints and enforcement process

Attorney General Josh Stein highlights state, local efforts to address human trafficking: January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Print Article