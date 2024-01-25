College softball: Catawba tied for 7th in SAC poll

Softball Preseason Poll
Rank School (First Place Votes) Score
1 Wingate (11) 143
2 Lenoir-Rhyne 129
3 Lincoln Memorial (2) 112
4 Carson-Newman 108
5 Emory & Henry 99
6 Anderson 84
T-7 Catawba 82
T-7 Newberry 82
9 Limestone 53
10 Tusculum 47
11 Coker 37
T-12 Mars Hill 19
T-12 UVA Wise 19
SAC Softball Preseason All-Conference
All-SAC First Team
OF – Kaylee Hobgood, Wingate
OF – Cassidy Wall, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF – Kaylan Brown, Lenoir-Rhyne
1B – Santana Anderson, Limestone
2B – Savanna Brooks, Wingate
SS – Katelyn Rackard, Lenoir-Rhyne
3B – Ragan Liles, Wingate
DP – Macauley Bailey, Carson-Newman
UTL/Non-P – Macey Hughes, Carson-Newman
UTL/P – Lauren Rakes, Lenoir-Rhyne
C – Raelynn Kramer, Wingate
P – Raechel Cutcher, Wingate
P – Olivia Chestnut, Newberry
All-SAC Second Team
OF – Mackenzie Williams, Emory & Henry
OF – Madison Henry, Lincoln Memorial
OF – Ariana Fair, Coker
1B – Lora Beth Wood, Lenoir-Rhyne
2B – Julia Mardigian, Lenoir-Rhyne
SS – Heaven Maness, Wingate
3B – Riley Tucker, Catawba
DP – Mackenzie Turner, Newberry
UTL/Non-P – Katie Wilbur, Limestone
UTL/P – Riley Tucker, Catawba
C – Mackenzie Turner, Newberry
P – Alexandra Baquie, Catawba
P – Emma Frost, Carson-Newman
All-SAC Third Team
OF – Leah Evans, Newberry
OF – Claire Smeltzer, Tusculum
OF – Maddie Carpenter, Anderson
1B – Sierra Brogdon, Newberry
2B – Abigail Street, Emory & Henry
SS – Brianna Gallagher, Catawba
3B – Sterre den Duijn, Lincoln Memorial
DP – Katie Tuggle, Lincoln Memorial
UTL/Non-P – Hannah Stevens, Wingate
UTL/P – Carson Hobbs, Anderson
C – Sammy Jimenez, Tusculum
P – Sydney Kale, Wingate
P – Emily Sappington, Tusculum