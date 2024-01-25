College softball: Catawba tied for 7th in SAC poll

The Wingate Bulldogs have been picked as the team to beat in South Atlantic Conference softball in 2024.

Wingate topped a poll of SAC head coach and received 11 first-place votes.

Lenoir-Rhyne was second in the poll, with Lincoln Memorial third.

Next are Carson-Newman, Emory & Henry and Anderson. Catawba and Newberry tied for seventh.

Rounding out the poll are Limestone, Tusculum, Coker, Mars Hill and UVA Wise.

Catawba had two players (Utility Riley Tucker and pitcher Alexandra Baquie) preseason All-SAC second team and one (shortstop Brianna Gallagher) to the third team.