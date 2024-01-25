College men’s basketball: Blue Bears win defensive struggle Published 11:45 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team found a way to win a CIAA game on a night when the shots weren’t falling.

The Blue Bears shot 37 percent but won with defense, limiting Fayetteville State to 32-percent shooting and prevailing 59-54 in front of 349 fans at Trent Gym.

Both teams took care of the ball, combining for only 18 turnovers. Rebounding was very even. Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, with the Blue Bears shooting 3-for-12 and the Broncos making only 3 of 17.

Nathan Montaue scored 13 for Livingstone (9-1, 5-5), while Khyree Temple had 12.

Temple made the layup that broke a 46-all tie with 7:20 left and put the Blue Bears ahead to stay. Temple’s 3-pointer with 1:09 left was a dagger, as it turned a three-point LC lead into a six-point advantage.

Caleb Simmons scored 15 for the Broncos (10-9, 5-4).

Fayetteville State 27 27 — 54

Livingstone 30 29 — 59

LIVINGSTONE — Montque 13, Temple 12, Broderick 9, Tiller 9, Nipper 6, Leak 4, Leach 2, Allen 2, P. Tako 2.