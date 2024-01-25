Blotter for Jan. 25

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • Property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 23.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 6:37 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. on Jan. 23.
  • Miscellaneous lost property was reported in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road between 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 7:48 p.m. on Jan. 23.
  • Keoni Lynn Cuthbertson, 33, was charged with misuse of the 911 emergency system on Jan. 23.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A larceny and fraud by false pretenses occurred at Speedway Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. It was reported on Jan. 22.
  • Deputies were called to Back Street at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 22 in reference to a verbal domestic altercation that was reported.
  • Credit card fraud occurred at Ridenhour Road between noon on Jan. 21 and 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 22.
  • Miscellaneous lost property was reported at John Miller Road at 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 22. Police reports indicate that someone lost their firearm on New Year’s Day.
  • A larceny occurred at Iris Lane between midnight on Jan. 21 and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
  • Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive between 2:08 p.m. and 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 22.
  • Shanna Lee Brown, 45, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while her license was revoked, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying a fictitious tag or license plate and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 22.
  • Scott Allen Monnell, 64, was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 22.
  • Colton Nicholas Hale, 33, was charged with a probation violation on Jan. 22.
  • Antonio Eugene Morris, 37, was charged with conspiring to traffic heroin or opium on Jan. 22.
  • Juan Jose Breton, 28, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 22.
  • Jakeish Cyana Hinson, 24, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, driving while her license was revoked and displaying an expired registration plate on Jan. 22.
  • Robin Tyler Woodard, 36, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order and harassing telephone calls on Jan. 22.
  • Katherine Ruth Boger, 37, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on Jan. 22.
  • Cheyenne Dawn Escobar Finley, 25, was charged with a school attendance law violation on Jan. 22.

