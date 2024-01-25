Blotter for Jan. 25

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Keoni Lynn Cuthbertson, 33, was charged with misuse of the 911 emergency system on Jan. 23.

Miscellaneous lost property was reported in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road between 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 7:48 p.m. on Jan. 23.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 6:37 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. on Jan. 23.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A larceny and fraud by false pretenses occurred at Speedway Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. It was reported on Jan. 22.

Deputies were called to Back Street at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 22 in reference to a verbal domestic altercation that was reported.

Credit card fraud occurred at Ridenhour Road between noon on Jan. 21 and 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Miscellaneous lost property was reported at John Miller Road at 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 22. Police reports indicate that someone lost their firearm on New Year’s Day.

A larceny occurred at Iris Lane between midnight on Jan. 21 and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive between 2:08 p.m. and 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Shanna Lee Brown, 45, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while her license was revoked, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying a fictitious tag or license plate and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 22.

Scott Allen Monnell, 64, was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 22.

Colton Nicholas Hale, 33, was charged with a probation violation on Jan. 22.

Antonio Eugene Morris, 37, was charged with conspiring to traffic heroin or opium on Jan. 22.

Juan Jose Breton, 28, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 22.

Jakeish Cyana Hinson, 24, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, driving while her license was revoked and displaying an expired registration plate on Jan. 22.

Robin Tyler Woodard, 36, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order and harassing telephone calls on Jan. 22.

Katherine Ruth Boger, 37, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on Jan. 22.