Area Sports Briefs: LC men beat rival Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball rallied in the second half and beat CIAA rival Johnson C. Smith on Tuesday.

Trailing by 12 at halftime at Trent Gym, the Blue Bears held the Golden Bulls to 21 points in the second half and won 77-71.

Livingstone (8-10, 4-5) got scoring from 11 players. Khyree Temple had 13, while James Nipper scored 11.

Ezekiel Cannedy scored 17 for the J.C. Smith (10-7, 5-5).

•••

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball lost a close game to J.C. Smith on Friday at Trent Gym.

The Golden Bulls took a 60-56 victory.

Livingstone had a 29-17 edge in the turnover battle, but J.C. Smith (9-7, 6-3) shot 46 percent to Livingstone’s 31 percent.

Ciarra Harris scored 14 for the visitors.

Jamiah Lane and Samiyah Briggs scored 11 each for Livingstone (4-9, 2-7).

•••

Caleb Mauldin (West Rowan) has moved into the starting lineup for Mars Hill’s basketball team and is playing well.

•••

Jailen Williams (Carson) continues to battle an ankle injury but scored nine points and had zero turnovers in Claflin’s big CIAA victory against Winston-Salem State.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan’s boys swim team had a strong third-place effort in the South Piedmont Conference Championships held on Tuesday.

Isaac Cawley was second in the 200 free and third in the 50 free.

Cawley swam on a second-place team in the 200 free relay, along with Josh Gardner, Brett Steelman and Cole Humphreys.

Carson, West Rowan and South finished seventh, eighth and ninth. Lake Norman Charter, won with Central Cabarrus second.

• Lake Norman Charter also won the girls championship, with Central Cabarrus finishing second.

South Rowan’s girls team placed fourth. East Rowan was fifth. Carson was eighth and West Rowan was ninth.

East’s Addy Sechriest won the 500 freestyle race in 5:37.97. She also placed fourth in the 200

•••

SALISBURY — West Davidson’s boys and Lexington’s girls won the Central Carolina Conference Swim Championships held at Hurley YMCA on Tuesday.

Salisbury’s boys placed fourth. Mac Blankenship had a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

North Rowan’s boys placed sixth. Rylan Furr was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Salisbury’s girls placed fourth. Ava Morris was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Lucy Heilig was second in the 200 free.

Morris, Heilig, Meredith Williams and Kate Kisarova won the 200 free relay.

•••

South Rowan softball star Lexie Ritchie announced a commitment to Chowan.

•••

A.L. Brown football lineman Tai Buster is getting big-time offers. The latest is from Auburn.

•••

Davie County’s boys basketball team is off to the best start (16-0) in school history.

•••

The Performance Racing Network’s Doug Rice was named Broadcaster of the Year for the second straight year by the National Motorsports Press Association. Kent Bernhardt was named Producer of the Year for the second straight year.

••

The Salisbury Academy jayvee boys basketball team won a thrilling 39-36 game against Statesville Christian School.

Joe Mills hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win.

The Lions hit a layup to tie the game at 36-36 with just 2.9 seconds left. Coming out of the timeout, the Jags executed the inbounds play to perfection, giving the ball to Mills for the deep 3. The leading scorers for the Jags were Mohamed Eliwa with 20 points, Graham Knight with eight and Mills with seven.

• The Salisbury Academy jayvee boys basketball team won 38-13 against Davidson Day.

Eliwa scored eight points, Mills had seven and Kaleb Everhart and Brady Fowler scored six each.

•••

The Salisbury Academy jayvee girls used pressure defense to win 13-10 against Statesville Christian.

Zoe Holmes led the scoring with four points.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity girls basketball team pounded Davidson Day 44-8 to stay undefeated.

• They won 48-23 win over Statesville Christian School.

The leading scorers were Anna Kate Goodman with 10 points and Audrey Faggart, Jream McLeod and Macy Jones with eight.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity boys basketball team routed Davidson Day 51-5.

• Salisbury Academy romped 43-8 against Statesville Christian.

Leading scorers were Ryan McCoy with 20 points, James Brincefield with 12 and Lucas Webb with six.

•••

East Davidson won the Central Carolina Conference wrestling tournament.

Thomasville placed second. Salisbury was fourth, with North Rowan seventh.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Keith Mason with a net of 66.25.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Tucker Davis with a net of 64.65.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was David Schenk with a net of 63.36.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Phil Rollins with a net of 66.33.

Keith Mason shot 73 to take low gross, while Schenk won low net.

•••

Rick Miller of Rockwell made a hole-in-one at McCanless.

Miller got the ace on the tough No. 6 hole.

The hole was playing 175 yards from the gold tee. Miller hit a driver.

Miller playing with Mickey Ousley, Gilbert Sprinkle and Randy Corriher.

•••

The Pfeiffer University women’s indoor track and field team opened the calendar year with a strong showing at the JDL Flat is Fast meet in Winston-Salem.

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) won the 3K and broke her own school record in a time of 10:26.14. She then came back to finish second in the mile run in 5:14.76. She helped the 4×400 relay team finish fourth.

The Pfeiffer women’s 4×800 team had a school-record time of 10:21.28. The team consisted of freshman Makayla Borst (Carson), senior Micah Welborn, freshman Katelyn Lentz (West Rowan) and freshman Maddie Hladik.

Lentz had a PR in the 400.

Elizabeth Jones (North Hills) placed sixth in the weight throw.