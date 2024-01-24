NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures doing all they can for Rowan County Published 12:10 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

SPENCER — Even though Thanksgiving and Christmas have come and gone, it doesn’t mean the season to do the right thing still isn’t in full swing. This past weekend, the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures in Spencer had its second annual “Kids ‘CAN’ Make A Difference Food Drive” to help collect food that will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries.

“We’re very committed to our community, we love the community here, they’ve been very supportive of us, so we wanted to give back to them,” Museum Administrator Saskia Lascarez Casanova said.

People of all ages are encouraged to stop by the museum during store hours to drop off as many canned food items as they want that will aid in feeding those in need. If someone 14 years old or younger provides at least three cans of food, they will have their names posted on the museum’s giving board and earn free admission.

Casanova says the food drive will be going on this weekend as well from Jan. 25-27 in order to try and get the most amount of cans as possible to Rowan Helping Ministries. So far, Casanova has been delighted by everyone who has contributed to the food drive. She said someone even attached a personalized note along with their cans.

“It’s wonderful. One woman came in and she didn’t even want to tour the museum. She said, ‘I just want to bring some cans,’” Casanova said.

Food drives like this may not solve all the problems Rowan County is facing, but they demonstrate just how much people here care for others who are going through a difficult time.

“It’s just nice to see the support the community has for us and for their fellow community members,” Casanova said.