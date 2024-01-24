High school boys basketball: Tuesday losses for Carson, East, South, North Hills Published 1:42 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

From staff reports

CONCORD — CP Perry made a shot from almost mid-court to close the first half, and Carson, down by one, appeared to have the momentum.

The fun didn’t last. Robinson smoked the Cougars for 33 points in the third quarter and turned a tense South Piedmont Conference struggle into a blowout. The Bulldogs won 89-66 and completed a season sweep of Carson.

As was the case in the first meeting of the teams, Robinson’s quickness was the difference. The Bulldogs (10-5, 6-2) were able to take the pressure to a level that Carson (10-6, 4-5) wasn’t able to handle and they attacked the offensive glass like it was a pizza buffet.

Carson had a seven-game winning streak stopped, a run that included meaningful SPC road victories against Concord and Northwest Cabarrus.

Carson played without Jonah Drye, an important shooter and ball-handler. He was out with the flu.

Chasen Hall got more minutes than normal. He gave Carson another determined rebounder and scored eight points.

Perry had a phenomenal first half to keep the Cougars in it. He took and made more 3s than usual and scored 18 of his 23 before halftime. Jacob Mills (12) and Drew Neve (10), the other two members of Carson’s freshman trio, also were in double figures.

Brian Rowe scored 23 for the Bulldogs. Londen Roseman scored 16, and Isaac Lee came off the bench for three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Carson 17 22 10 17 — 66

Robinson 19 21 33 16 — 89

CARSON — Perry 23, Mills 12, Neve 10, Hall 8, Ball 5, McBride 4, D. Wiliams 2, Hales 2.

ROBINSON — Rowe 23, Roseman 16, Lee 13, White 10, Frazier 10, Harlee 6, Butler 4, Jamell Reid 4, Tillman 3.

•••

LANDIS — If you like dunks, the South Rowan gym was the place to be on Tuesday.

Central Cabarrus had six dunks in the first five minutes as it took a 20-0 lead against the Raiders in a South Piedmont Conference game.

Dalton Young made a long 3-pointer to get the Raiders on the scoreboard about five minutes into the game, but the Vikings put up 40 points in the first quarter and romped 88-19.

Central (18-0, 10-0) had 22 steals and five blocks and has won 50 games in a row. South (0-16, 0-10) has lost 38 in a row.

There’s no automatic running clock in the first half, but officials will signal for it to run if both teams agree to it, and it was running continuously by the final minutes of the second quarter.

DJ Kent scored 24 points to lead the Central onslaught.

South (0-16, 0-10) was led by Aaron Jones with eight points.

It was 61-15 at halftime.

South did not score in the third quarter. Jones made a layup to end a long drought after Central scored the first 23 points of the second half.

With the the running clock, a few minutes ran off with zero action in the fourth quarter, as officials sorted things out and Central shot free throws following a South intentional foul that was followed by a technical foul.

Central 40 21 16 11 — 88

South 8 7 0 4 — 19

CENTRAL — Kent 24, Dalton 14, Martin 10, Russell 9, Edmisten 7, Baker 7, Chase Daniel 6, Smith 6, Ezeigbo 3, Burse-Jones 2.

SOUTH — Jones 8, Young 3, Carey 2, Goodman 2, Jackson 2, Overcash 2.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys basketball team got down early against Lake Norman Charter in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference game and couldn’t make a comeback.

Lake Norman Charter (8-9, 4-6) focused its defense on East sharpshooter Drake Jones, built a 19-point lead by halftime and cruised 81-44.

Jonathan Wembolua scored a career-high 23 to lead East (2-14, 1-8), but none of his teammates scored more than six.

Jones, who averages 15, was held to two, as East lost its fifth straight.

“They played a box-and-one on Drake and we struggled,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “It was a rough night.”

LN Charter 23 18 21 19 — 81

East Rowan 7 15 6 16 — 44

EAST — Wembolua 23, Bradley 6, Lino 4, McKenzie 3, Krider 3, Jones 2, Gibson 2, Arnez 2,

•••

DAVIDSON — North Hills lost 77-70 to conference opponent Lake Norman Christian on Tuesday despite a great performance by Champ Hayden, who had 39 points and 18 rebounds.

Hayden shot 15-for-31 and made seven 3-pointers.

Malachi Strong had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-11).

North Hills 16 17 23 14 — 70

LN Christian 18 24 17 18 — 77

NORTH HILLS — Hayden 39, Strong 15, Drye 8, Strickland 6, Dendy 2.

•••

A.L. Brown got 13 points from Nazir Reaves and seven from Larenz Stevenson in Monday’s 75-41 Greater Metro Conference loss at West Cabarrus. The Wonders host West Rowan on Wednesday.