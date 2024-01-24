Blotter for Jan. 24
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Possession or concealment of a weapon happened in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:39 a.m. on Jan. 22.
- Fraud occurred in the 1500 block of East Innes Street at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $12,080.
- A burglary occurred in the 2400 block of Cranberry Way between 6:47 p.m. and 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $30,800, which includes approximately $29,000 worth of jewelry that was stolen during the incident.
- Tessa Brooke Perry, 32, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a vehicle on Jan. 22. The charges were in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in the first block of North Road Circle at 12:55 p.m. on the same day.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the intersection U.S. Highway 601 and Elliott Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 5:42 a.m. on Jan. 21.
- Vandalism occurred at Long Ferry Road at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 21.
- A burglary by forcible entry occurred at Cabin Creek Road between noon on Dec. 25, 2023 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 21.
- Vandalism occurred at Double Impact Drive at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
- A larceny occurred at East Ridge Road between 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2023 and 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 21.
- Vandalism occurred at Cool Springs Road between noon on Jan. 20 and 4:32 p.m. on Jan. 21.
- Possession of marijuana occurred at Campbell Road at 8:39 a.m. on Jan. 21.
- Da Ona Thomas-Martin, 19, was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana and possession of an open container or consumption of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle on Jan. 21.