Blotter for Jan. 24

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Tessa Brooke Perry, 32, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a vehicle on Jan. 22. The charges were in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in the first block of North Road Circle at 12:55 p.m. on the same day.

A burglary occurred in the 2400 block of Cranberry Way between 6:47 p.m. and 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $30,800, which includes approximately $29,000 worth of jewelry that was stolen during the incident.

Fraud occurred in the 1500 block of East Innes Street at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $12,080.

Possession or concealment of a weapon happened in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 11:39 a.m. on Jan. 22.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the intersection U.S. Highway 601 and Elliott Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 5:42 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Vandalism occurred at Long Ferry Road at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 21.

A burglary by forcible entry occurred at Cabin Creek Road between noon on Dec. 25, 2023 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Vandalism occurred at Double Impact Drive at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

A larceny occurred at East Ridge Road between 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2023 and 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Vandalism occurred at Cool Springs Road between noon on Jan. 20 and 4:32 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Possession of marijuana occurred at Campbell Road at 8:39 a.m. on Jan. 21.