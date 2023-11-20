Southern Rowan Christmas Parade canceled over weather concerns Published 2:12 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

LANDIS — Forecasts for 100 percent chance of rain on Tuesday led town officials of China Grove and Landis to call off the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade.

In a email on Monday, China Grove Parks and Recreation Director Jill Sellers said, “With the current forecast for heavy rain and potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon, the town of China Grove and the town of Landis have made the difficult decision to cancel the 45th Annual Southern Rowan Christmas Parade.

“Please know that this was not a decision made lightly and was made to ensure the safety of parade participants, viewers and staff.”

In the email, Sellers indicated that the event would not be rescheduled and that refunds would be issued.

“Over the next two weeks you will receive a full refund for the parade entry fee that you paid,” Sellers said. “If paid via credit card, this will be automatically refunded to the card used to pay minus the credit card processing fee. If paid with cash or check, a check will be issued and mailed to your address on file.”

Sellers’ email was optimistic that at least there is always next year.

“We hope you will make plans to join us in 2024 on hopefully a much nicer weather day,” Sellers said.