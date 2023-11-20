Police chase ends after driver going 120 mph crashes into another car Published 11:10 am Monday, November 20, 2023

SALISBURY – A police chase involving juveniles ended after police say the driver attempted to make a lane change while going 120 mph and lost control, crashing into another vehicle on Monday.

The chase began around 2 a.m. after a Rowan County deputy attempted to stop a burgundy KIA for speeding over 100 mph on southbound Interstate 85, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The driver then allegedly sped up, exiting I-85 on exit 68 and traveling towards China Grove on U.S. Highway 29.

The driver then made a right turn onto Church Street before a China Grove Police officer attempted to stop them while the vehicle was heading north on Main Street. A deputy again attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 29, at which point the driver turned onto Highway 29. Eventually, the vehicle ended up on U.S. Highway 152, allegedly driving 120 mph towards Rockwell before turning onto Old Concord Road.

The driver turned onto Peach Orchard Road, where they allegedly reached speeds of 80 to 90 mph before attempting to turn onto I-85. The vehicle was going too fast as it attempted to make the right turn onto I-85, causing it to travel through the median and jump several culverts before ending up on I-85.

The driver then attempted to make an abrupt lane change near the Jake Alexander Boulevard exit, crashing into another car and coming to a stop. The driver allegedly jumped and ran before being apprehended by deputies.

Suspects in the incident were juveniles and will be charged accordingly, said the spokesperson.