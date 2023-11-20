High school football: Shelby scores 31 straight, ends Salisbury’s super season Published 12:39 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury quarterback Mike Geter fired the last pass of an illustrious high school career while running for his life.

The throw fell incomplete, and an era ended for the Hornets with Friday’s 38-21 loss to Shelby in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

Geter, who threw for 139 yards, was part of a state championship team as a freshman, but the last three seasons the Hornets have exited in the third round despite scintillating regular seasons.

Coach Clayton Trivett’s Hornets (12-1) had smashed every opponent, were seeded second and were playing at Ludwig Stadium, but they were 6-point underdogs. That’s how much respect the football gurus have for Shelby.

That respect proved justified.

Shelby (10-3) played confidently and put up massive offensive numbers with Lan Farmer throwing for 319 yards and four touchdowns, and Tristan Tate running the ball 33 times for 194 yards and a score.

Izay Bridges, a swift receiver, looked like he’ll be a steal for North Carolina Central. He torched the Hornets for nine catches for 237 yards. He had big-play TDs of 81 and 68 yards.

Salisbury never looked physically overmatched, but was beaten by Shelby’s precision and tenacity as well as by self-inflicted wounds — drops, penalties, breakdowns, missed tackles and one humongous fumble.

Officially, Jamal Rule had 25 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets to cap an incredible season. His night included a 68-yard burst down the Shelby sideline that put the Hornets ahead 14-7 in the second quarter, but that dash by Rule proved to be high tide for the home team.

Shelby scored the next 31 points with no answer from the Hornets until Geter threw a late touchdown pass to Jay’lin Johnson.

Salisbury scored quickly, moving 54 yards after accepting the opening kickoff. Mostly, it was Rule and the offensive line, and Rule was rewarded with a 1-yard touchdown.

Geter was on the money on a deep strike that may have been a touchdown and an early 14-0 lead, but the pass was dropped.

Shelby got even on Farmer’s 20-yard scoring pass to Eli Falls in the second quarter.

The second quarter was filled with momentum swings. Justyn Ross, a 230-pound lineman, crashed right through Salisbury’s three-man protection crew and blocked a Hank Webb punt. The Golden Lions took over on the Salisbury 30, but the Hornets held, then blocked Shelby’s field goal attempt to keep it 7-all.

In the late stages of the first half, the Hornets were stopped. Again, Webb had to punt, and again Shelby went after it. This time they got Webb instead of the football and a roughing the kicker penalty resuscitated Salisbury’s possession.

When Geter scrambled for 24 yards down the Salisbury sideline, he was hit very late and very out of bounds, with the additional 15 yards moving the ball inside the Shelby 10. That was the most emotional point in the game, with both teams animatedly exhorting their fans for support.

The Hornets sent in their heavy package to punch in the score, but Nygel Elliott was stopped at the line of scrimmage.

On second down, Geter lost the handle on the football as he pulled away from center Anthony Young, and Shelby made the recovery. An opportunity to take the halftime lead was missed, and the Hornets had to settle for 7-all at the break.

Salisbury’s defense got a stop to open the second half and forced a punt.

After a pass interference penalty gave the Hornets a third-down conversion, Rule got a terrific block on the edge and was suddenly roaring down the sideline for 68 yards and a 14-7 lead.

Just two snaps later, it was 14-all. Both of Salisbury’s Brown brothers, Torian and Tyree, were in good position on a short pass to Briggs, but the pass barely cleared one who made a leap and the other tried to jump the route, thinking pick-6, and just missed. When Briggs made the catch he had nothing but 75 yards of grass in front of him, and the Hornets couldn’t catch him.

Momentum swung for good on that play.

Shelby’s defense got a stop, and Shelby’s offense went 70 yards fpr the Golden Lion’s first lead. It looked like Kenyon Hairston had a breakup on Farmer’s 13-yard TD pass, but the deflection went straight to Shelby freshman Namajay Thompson in the end zone.

Shelby’s ensuing kickoff fell was skied and fell into an area devoid of Hornets. The Golden Lions got the ball back at the Salisbury 10, The Hornets stopped them, but Jorge Lopez’s field goal made it a two-score game at 24-14.

Salisbury was in a must-score situation when it started its next possession at the Salisbury 20.Time was becoming a factor late in the third quarter.

The Hornets turned to Rule, and he got 2, then 5, then 11, and a critical march was under way.

The Golden Lions stuffed Rule’s next two attempts, but Geter kept the drive going with a 31-yard completion to Webb.

An elusive, determined run by Geter looked like it would put the Hornets in the red zone, but a penalty brought the ball back. Then, under duress, Geter threw incomplete on third and fourth downs, and Shelby had the game’s biggest stop.

Two plays, Briggs beat the Hornets deep, and Farmer delivered a missile. It was a 68-yard scoring strike for a 31-14 lead for the visitors, and the reeling Hornets were on the ropes.

It got worse before it got better.

Salisbury went three-and-out, and Shelby’s offense went back to work. Now it was Tate and the offensive line doing the work, and when Tate exploded right up the middle for a 35-yard TD, it was 38-14, and it was all over.

Geter did get that one last TD, hitting Johnson as he sprinted toward the post. Webb’s third PAT made it 38-21, a score that fans of both teams will long remember.

All that was left after that was Tate killing the clock, one more Shelby stop, and then more Tate carries.

Those final snaps were taken deep in Salisbury territory, but the Hornets didn’t allow another score.

Shelby took a knee on the final play.

The Golden Lions, who have won 10 straight after an 0-3 start against 3A powers, will get to play at home this week. They’ll take on No. 11 seed Forest Hills (12-1). Forest Hills rolled 48-21 against Community School of Davidson in Round 3.

One of the Forest Hills assistant coaches is former East Rowan and Catawba receiver Jamey Small.