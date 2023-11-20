High school football: Fourth round pairings, records
Published 7:52 pm Monday, November 20, 2023
Fourth round
Class 4A East
(5) Cardinal Gibbons (11-2) at (1) Rolesville (12-1), 7 p.m.
(3) Hoggard (12-1) at (2) Cleveland (13-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A West
(4) Grimsley (13-0) at (1) Weddington (11-2), 7 p.m.
(23) Independence (10-3) at (6) Butler (12-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
(13) Northern Nash (12-1) at (1) Havelock (13-0), 7 p.m.
(3) Southern Alamance (12-1) at (2) Seventy-First (13-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
(4) Dudley (13-0) at (1) Crest (13-0), 7 p.m.
(3) West Henderson (13-0) at (2) Hickory (13-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
(4) Nash Central (11-2) at (1) Clinton (13-0), 7 p.m.
(6) Whiteville (11-2) at (2) Northeastern (13-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
(4) Bunker Hill (13-0) at (1) Reidsville (12-1), 7 p.m.
(11) Forest Hills (12-1) at (7) Shelby (10-3), 7 p.m.
Class 1A East
(13) East Bladen (8-5) at (1) Tarboro (11-0), 7 p.m.
(3) Wilson Prep (11-1) at (2) West Columbus (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class 1A West
(4) North Rowan (11-2) at (1) Robbinsville (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
(3) Eastern Randolph (12-1) at (2) Mount Airy (13-0), 7 p.m.