High school football: Fourth round pairings, records

Published 7:52 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Jamal Rule 23 and North Rowan's Amir Alexander, photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

Fourth round

Class 4A East

(5) Cardinal Gibbons (11-2) at (1) Rolesville (12-1), 7 p.m.

(3) Hoggard (12-1) at (2) Cleveland (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A West

(4) Grimsley (13-0) at (1) Weddington (11-2), 7 p.m.

(23) Independence (10-3) at (6) Butler (12-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

(13) Northern Nash (12-1) at (1) Havelock (13-0), 7 p.m.

(3) Southern Alamance (12-1) at (2) Seventy-First (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

(4) Dudley (13-0) at (1) Crest (13-0), 7 p.m.

(3) West Henderson (13-0) at (2) Hickory (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

(4) Nash Central (11-2) at (1) Clinton (13-0), 7 p.m.

(6) Whiteville (11-2) at (2) Northeastern (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

(4) Bunker Hill (13-0) at (1) Reidsville (12-1), 7 p.m.

(11) Forest Hills (12-1) at (7) Shelby (10-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1A East

(13) East Bladen (8-5) at (1) Tarboro (11-0), 7 p.m.

(3) Wilson Prep (11-1) at (2) West Columbus (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class 1A West

(4) North Rowan (11-2) at (1) Robbinsville (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Eastern Randolph (12-1) at (2) Mount Airy (13-0), 7 p.m.

