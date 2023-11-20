College men’s basketball: Livingstone drops to 0-4 Published 1:10 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff report

ATLANTA — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team is still looking for its first win.

The Blue Bears fell to Morehouse College 69-53 on Saturday, with 150 fans watching in the Forbes Center.

The Maroon Tigers of Morehouse (2-2) won despite 3-for-20 3-point shooting. Keshawn Pegues led the winners with 17 points.

Livingstone (0-4) played without leading scorer Khyree Temple and lost its second game in the HBCU Challenge.

Pharoah Lassiter led the Blue Bears with 19 points. Nathan Montague added 13.

It wasn’t a great day for the Blue Bears. They shot 32.8 percent, made four of 19 3-point tries and committed 20 turnovers.

Livingstone’s next action is going to come as the opening act in Johnson C. Smith’s Tip-Off doubleheader. The Blue Bears will take on Coker of the South Atlantic Conference.

Livingstone 24 29 — 53

Morehouse 32 37 — 69

Livingstone scoring — Lassiter 19, Montague 13, Broadnax 8, Leach 4, Allen 4, Herd 3, P. Tako 2.