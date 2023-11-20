College men’s basketball: Livingstone drops to 0-4

Published 1:10 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Post Sports

Pharoah Lassiter

 

Staff report

ATLANTA — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team is still looking for its first win.

The Blue Bears fell to Morehouse College 69-53 on Saturday, with 150 fans watching in the Forbes Center.

The Maroon Tigers of Morehouse (2-2) won despite 3-for-20 3-point shooting. Keshawn Pegues led the winners with 17 points.

Livingstone (0-4) played without leading scorer Khyree Temple and lost its second game in the HBCU Challenge.

Pharoah Lassiter led the Blue Bears with 19 points. Nathan Montague added 13.

It wasn’t a great day for the Blue Bears. They shot 32.8 percent, made four of 19 3-point tries and committed 20 turnovers.

Livingstone’s next action is going to come as the opening act in Johnson C. Smith’s Tip-Off doubleheader. The Blue Bears will take on Coker of the South Atlantic Conference.

 

Livingstone     24    29   — 53

Morehouse     32     37   — 69

Livingstone scoring — Lassiter 19, Montague 13, Broadnax 8, Leach 4, Allen 4, Herd 3, P. Tako 2.

More Sports

High school football: Fourth round pairings, records

NFL: Ten favorites (out of 12) win on Sunday

NFL: Panthers pounded by Cowboys

High school football: Shelby scores 31 straight, ends Salisbury’s super season

Print Article