My Turn: Renee C. Scheidt: Democrats stand together, Republicans don’t Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Renee C. Scheidt

If you’re not mad as a wet sitting hen, you aren’t paying attention! Once again, Republicans have been betrayed by their very own. This time, eight of them joined with all Democrats and voted to keep U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, in office. The worse part is that two of these eight votes against impeachment of this man came from our N.C. Congressional Representatives, Virginia Fox and Patrick McHenry. I might expect RINOS (Republicans in name only) from California to support the left’s radical agenda, as four of the eight votes came from that state. But not our fellow Tar Heels. I really thought they had better sense. Apparently, I was wrong.

All 201 Democrats who voted on the issue banded together, as they always do, to keep the secretary in office. Pelosi taught them well they must stick together. But not the Republicans. Of the 209 Republicans who voted, 201 voted for his impeachment, while the other eight sided with the Democrats. Are these eight ignorant of the fact the Democrats want illegals here? They plan to give them citizenship, as stated in the 2016 Democratic platform. Then they vote Democratic. With millions of new Democrat voters added to their rolls, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see this keeps them in power, giving them a permanent electoral majority for the foreseeable future. None of this should take us by surprise, however. Did not Obama promise he would “fundamentally transform America?” How better to do so than to repopulate our country with illegal foreigners?

According to the Washington Examiner, more than 10 million people have illegally danced across the border since Biden took office in 2021. That’s the greatest number in history and more than any previous administration. To put this in perspective, that total is more than the individual populations of 41 states, including N.C.! Way to go Mayorkas. I’m sure Biden is proud of your work.

How in the name of any knowledge or reason could our Republicans vote this way? It certainly can’t be because they think he is doing a good job. Any way you measure it, he has utterly failed by purposely leaving our southern border wide open, letting anyone and everyone in. He doesn’t know who or where these people are. Does he know how many are terrorists, human traffickers or drug dealers killing our young people as fentanyl flows freely from Mexico? Does he have any idea how many “got aways” should be added to the millions already here? Of course not. He can’t tell us how many were vetted, or brought diseases into our land. In fact, if you’ve watched the Congressional hearings, you quickly see that he refuses to answer the yes and no questions put before him. Instead, he beats around the bush pontificating about what a challenge his job is. Quite honestly, I get so fed up with his professional non-response responses I can’t bear to continue watching.

Write this down: It’s only a matter of time before the sleeper cells that entered the U.S. through this open border rise up and kill Americans just like they did in Israel. They didn’t even have to sneak in. They were welcomed with open arms, money and cell phones put in their pockets, housed in five-star hotels with three meals provided daily by room service, free rides to where ever they wished to go and more. Think I’m wrong? Just look it up. It should infuriate you! The Biden administration treats these lawbreakers better than its own tax-paying citizens. Yet because eight Republicans voted to retain him, Mayorkas keeps destroying our country.

The bottom line is that we cannot have a country without borders. What other country allows such nonsense?

Wherever you live in N.C., call Fox’s office (202-225-2071) and McHenry’s (202-225-2576). Tell them you are appalled at their vote. All of N.C., and our entire country is less safe because of the failure of these Representatives to do the right thing.

Renee C. Scheidt lives in Salisbury.