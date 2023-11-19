College women’s basketball: Thorne leads Indians to victory Published 12:25 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

Staff report

AMERICUS, Ga. ‚— Catawba’s women’s basketball got a sensational game from Lyrik Thorne on Saturday and beat Georgia Southwestern 78-68.

Thorne didn’t have a very good game in the Indians’ opener, so the chances of her bouncing back were awfully good.

She bounced. She had 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting. She also had five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Catawba (2-0) played well in the Storm Dome, with 51-percent shooting, nine 3-pointers and 13-for-15 from the foul line.

Veteran post player Sara McIntosh poured in 22 points.

Georgia Southwestern slowed down Janiya Downs, who had a big game on opening night, but Thorne and McIntosh made up for it.

Jada Porter played a big role, with three 3-pointers and 11 points off the bench.

Catawba led 36-30 at halftime and doubled its lead with a 26-point third quarter.

Catawba 17 19 26 16 — 78

Ga. Southwestern 12 18 20 18 — 68

Catawba scoring — Thorne 25, McIntosh 22, Porter 11, Baker 8, Downs 7, Spry 5.