City of Salisbury provides operation schedule for 2023 Thanksgiving holiday
Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023
SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Thanksgiving Day holiday:
- City office buildings, including the parks and recreation centers and Salisbury Customer Service Center, will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.
- Salisbury transit service will operate Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m. There will not be any service during the parade from 1:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Service will resume after the parade. There will be no service on Thursday, Nov. 23. Service on Friday, Nov. 24, will operate from 6 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Transit will resume its regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 27, from 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection during the Thanksgiving holiday. The department will not offer leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 24. Thursday, Nov. 23, limb collection will take place on the following Thursday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Nov. 24, limb collection will take place on Friday, Dec. 1. Compost giveaway will be canceled on Friday, Nov. 24.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
- The Salisbury Community Park will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and operate on its regular schedule on Friday, Nov. 24.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.