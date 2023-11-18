United Way’s campaign finale gets a hole-in-one Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

1 of 5

SALISBURY — Through out the fall, the United Way has been holding meetings to provide information about its goal of fundraising $1.2 million. At all of the meetings, there has been a drawing for an auto giveaway, where the winner receives $25,000 to go towards a car bestowed by four local sponsors: Ben Mynatt Nissan, Cloninger Ford, Randy Marion Honda and Team Auto Group.

On Nov. 17 at the F&M Trolley Barn, the United Way organized its campaign finale where the winner for the auto giveaway was selected from 12 finalists. This year’s theme was “Driving for the Green,” a golf-centric crusade that had Campaign Chair Stephen Bullock attempt a putt at each meeting, where everyone he made Cheerwine would donate $500. On Friday afternoon, he sunk his third one.

“It’s been a really fun campaign. We’ve been able to do a lot of creative ways to fundraise,” Marketing and Communications Manager Tara Allen said. “We’re thrilled to be able to do this again with the community and it’s been really inspiring to see everyone come together and do this.”

All of the previous meetings took place at the four dealerships sponsoring the campaign. Bullock had the privilege of announcing that the United Way has already raised $1,013,761. Bullock was also joined on stage by volunteers from the campaign cabinet who gave updates on how much money they have all collected.

“Every year, the need gets greater and greater for our neighbors that need it and last year we were able to help over half of the Rowan County population. We know that need continues to grow, the money our community raises, it truly is making a difference and the impact is huge. We’re so thankful for everyone that supports us and we look forward to serving more of our community with the dollars that we raise,” Allen said.

At the end of the event, Roosevelt Bowles from New York Air Brake was selected from a random drawing as the winner of the auto giveaway along with Randy Marion Honda as the chosen dealership who will be supplying the vehicle. Vice President of Randy Marion Automotive Jennifer Marion Mills said that this was their first year partnering with the United Way after Philanthropy Director Audrey Eudy contacted her in March to get involved in the fundraiser. Mills is proud to contribute to the United Way and to be the ones who will assist Bowles in buying a new car.

“It’s been a great event. The United Way does a lot for our community, so it’s important that we support the United Way so we can help give back,” Mills said. “This young man who won the car, obviously he’s super excited. It’s a great opportunity for us to get to service him and share this experience with him as well.”

For Bowles, Friday was a dream come true. This is his second year donating to the United Way and after being an auto giveaway finalist in 2022, being the winner this time was a surreal moment.

“I still can’t believe it, honestly. I’m still shocked. I’m just lucky and fortunate…I can’t even think straight right now,” Bowles said.