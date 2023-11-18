Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider increase of 401K contributions for city employees Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

SALISBURY — At their next meeting, the Salisbury City Council will consider increasing the employer 401K contribution from four percent to five percent for all eligible employees and to provide an additional one percent one-time, lump-sum appreciation bonus for employees hired before July 1, 2023. Council is going also going to consider adopting a budget ordinance amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget totaling $12,000 to transfer funds from the general fund to the transit fund to cover these costs.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: