Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider increase of 401K contributions for city employees
Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023
SALISBURY — At their next meeting, the Salisbury City Council will consider increasing the employer 401K contribution from four percent to five percent for all eligible employees and to provide an additional one percent one-time, lump-sum appreciation bonus for employees hired before July 1, 2023. Council is going also going to consider adopting a budget ordinance amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget totaling $12,000 to transfer funds from the general fund to the transit fund to cover these costs.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize Barbara Perry for her outstanding contributions to Salisbury through her service on multiple boards and commissions.
- Council to recognize Planner Malikia Cherubala for receiving the Marvin Collins Award from the North Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association.
- Council to recognize the city of Salisbury for receiving the “Charlotte Business Journal” 2023 Healthiest Employer of the Greater Charlotte Award for companies with 50 to 499 employees.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the following observances: “Small Business Saturday” for Nov. 25 and “National Impaired Driving Prevention Month” for the month of Dec.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Residents who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Anyone who is unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little is going to give a presentation to council regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Action Plan.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson is going to give a presentation to council on the Ford City Motor Lofts project located at 419 South Main Street.