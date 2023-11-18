High school soccer: Gray Stone boys win 1A state title Published 5:40 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

BROWNS SUMMITT — Gray Stone’s boys soccer team rallied to beat Hobbton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to win the 1A state championship.

Gray Stone (21-2-2) fell behind Hobbton (23-4-1) in the 19th minute when the Wildcats scored off a corner.

The Knights tied the match in the 30th minute on a goal by Desmond Bullard.

It was 1-all at halftime.

Gray Stone Day took a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute when the Hobbton keeper stopped a shot by Bullard, but Arkyn Pethel scored on the rebound.

Bullard scored his second goal in the 58th minute for the 3-1 final. Donovan Christlieb had the assist.

Bullard scored 34 goals this season.

Both programs were playing in the championship match for the first time.

Gray Stone’s Michael Burleson received an NCHSAA sportsmanship award.