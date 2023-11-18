High school basketball: South girls lose opener at A.L.Brown Published 7:22 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — South Rowan’s girls ran into an energetic A.L. Brown squad on Friday and lost 63-43 in the season opener for both teams.

Sadie Faulkner, a 5-foot-6 junior point guard, scored 28 for the Wonders.

“She’s good off the dribble, a very tough player,” South coach Alex Allen said.

Emily David, Ayanni Flood and Jah’Nae Stevens also played well for the Wonders.

The Wonders got a win in the varsity coaching debut of Kayla Crayton. They jumped on the Raiders early and led 32-16 at halftime.

“Rough start for us, but we regrouped at halftime and played our best in the third quarter,” Allen said. “We got back as close as eight points. We just missed too many free throws and didn’t make some key boxouts.”

Sophomore Ella Morgan scored a career-best 12 to lead the Raiders.

Ari Alston (9), Kynlee Dextraze (8) and Hannah Atwell (7) also had solid scoring nights.

“The way we fought back in the second half, it really didn’t feel like a 20-point loss,” Allen said. “We grew some, and I’m excited about our next one.”

The South Rowan-North Rowan game has been postponed due to North’s football run. South Rowan isn’t scheduled to play again until the Raiders go to South Stanly on Nov. 28.

A.L. Brown plays at Concord on Nov, 21.

•••

NOTES: A.L. Brown’s 73-year-old assistant coach Doug Wilson coached Crayton and Allen in AAU basketball.

South 7 9 16 11 — 43

A.l. Brown 16 16 14 17 — 63

South scoring — Morgan 12, Alston 9, Dextraze 8, Atwell 7, Pharr 4, Krieg 2, Fisher 1.