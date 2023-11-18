High school basketball: Slow start for Carson girls Published 9:11 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — New Carson girls basketball head coach Chloe Monroe knows there are going to be some tough nights this season.

The Cougars lost their leader, guard Allie Martin, to an ACL injury before the season began, and it’s going to take them some time to figure things out.

Carson didn’t score in the first quarter on Friday and went on to lose 39-17 to Mount Pleasant in a season opener.

Emma Carpenter was a bright spot. The junior post player matched her career high with eight points.

Sophomore Julia Burleson scored four points for the Cougars, who trailed 23-7 at halftime.

Freshmen Rylee Hedrick, Caylee Sheets and Leanna Baldwin scored their first high school points.

Mount Pleasant 8 15 5 11 — 39

Carson 0 7 3 7 — `7

Carson scoring — Carpenter 8, Burleson 4, Hedrick 2, Sheets 2, Baldwin 1.