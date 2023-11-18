High school basketball: East girls win opener Published 7:50 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team held off Uwharrie Charter Academy for a 50-42 victory in their season opener on Friday.

The Asheboro school is 1A, but the Eagles had the advantage of having played three games already, and they had won all three.

The teams battled on even terms in the first quarter, but the Mustangs controlled the second quarter with an 18-point outburst and took a 32-21 halftime lead.

East held Uwharrie Charter to three points in the third quarter and took a 40-24 lead.

East went ahead by as many as 18 points, but Uwharrie Charter fought to the end.

“Overall, I was pleased with how we played,” East coach Bri Evans said. “We just needed to make more free throws and layups. We needed to finish stronger.”

Hannah Waddell led the Mustangs with 16 points. Kady Collins had 13, while Mary Church had 11.

Uwharrie Charter didn’t have anyone in double figures, but eight different girls scored. East held the Eagles to 26-percent shooting.

Uwharrie Charter 13 8 3 18 — 42

East Rowan 14 18 8 10 — 50

East scoring — Waddell 16, Collins 13, Church 11, Kluttz 5, Miller 2, Marshall 2, Smith 1.