High school basketball: East boys start 0-1 Published 10:57 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Jonathan Wembolua’s double-double and newcomer Drake Jones’ 19 points were highlights for East Rowan’s boys basketball team on opening night.

East still lost 73-53 to Uwharrie Charter. The Eagles were playing their fourth game, and they’ve won all of them.

East lost guard Ti’Jon Everhart, one of the Mustangs’ two returning regulars, when he sprained an ankle early in the second quarter.

Everhart is expected to miss two to three weeks.

“We stayed close until the middle of the fourth quarter,” East head coach Andrew Porter said. “We played really hard and had good effort for four quarters. But in the second half we allowed too much dribble penetration and we weren’t aggressive enough offensively.”

Jones, a Rockwell Christian transfer, tried to carry the offensive load, He had six assists in addition to his points.

Wembolua had 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.

East will host Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

East scoring — Jones 19, Wembolua 17, Butler 4, Arnez 3, McIntyre 3, McKenzie 3, Reid 2, Gibson 2.