College women’s basketball: Catawba wins opener

Published 5:01 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Janiya Downs 1, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

AMERICUS, Ga. — Familiar faces are back to lead the fourth-ranked Catawba’s women’s basketball team.

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in Friday’s opener to lead an 83-72 victory against Columbus State.

Nala Baker scored 20. Sara McIntosh had 12, and Lyrik Thorne scored 11.

Catawba shot 50 percent, made 10 3-pointers, forced 22 turnovers and had a big edge on the boards.

Columbus State (2-1) started fast, but the Indians dominated the middle two quarters.

 

Catawba                     20     24    27    12   — 83

Columbus State       26     11      7     18    — 72

Catawba scorings — Downs 23, Baker 20, McIntosh 12, Thorne 11, Lara 8, Ingram 7, Spry 2.

 

