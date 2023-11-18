College men’s basketball: Blue Bears cold from 3-point line, fall to 0-3

Published 5:21 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

By Post Sports

Levar Allen

 

Staff report

ATLANTA —Livingstone’s men’s basketball team lost to LeMoyne-Owen 79-67 on Friday in the HBCU Challenge.

The Blue Bears (0-3) put four men in double figures, but couldn’t hold a slim halftime lead.

The 3-point line was the key. The Magicians of LeMoyne-Owen made nine, while the Blue Bears were 1-for-15 from long distance.

Khyree Temple led LC with 15 points and nine rebounds. Pharoah Lassiter scored 14, Levar Allen had 12, and Detionne Leach tallied 10.

Christian Wells scored 24 for the  Magicians.

 

Livingstone               31    36   — 67

LeMoyne-Owen       30     49   — 79

Livingstone scoring — Temple 15, Lassiter 14, Allen 12, Leach 10, Tiller 6, Nipper 4, Herd 3, Montague 2, Broderick 1.

 

