Teenager dies in one-vehicle wreck Published 12:10 am Friday, November 17, 2023

GOLD HILL — An 18-year-old man died on Sunday after officials say his vehicle ran off of the road and hit a tree.

Harrison Chase Wilhoit from China Grove was driving west on High Rock Road around noon on Sunday. During a curve on the road, Wilhoit overcorrected the steering and ran off to the right according to Ned Moultrie, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson. Wilhoit’s Chevrolet Tahoe then ran into a tree, killing him.

Moultrie said that there were two passengers in the car along with Wilhoit. Neither passenger suffered serious injuries or were transported to the hospital.

Wilhoit’s obituary said that he graduated from South Rowan High School in May of this year after participating in the school’s JROTC program and playing on the football team. Wilhoit then worked as a patient transporter at Atrium Health of Cabarrus.

“He was always the happiest person and had a way of making people feel loved. He was thoughtful, caring and sweet and truly brought people together,” stated his obituary.

After Wilhoit’s death, tributes poured in from family and friends on Facebook. Family members called him a “beautiful soul,” and echoed the obituary in saying he often “brightened a room when he entered,” and always found ways to make those around him happy.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Doty was the primary investigator of the crash.