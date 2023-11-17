Salisbury religious community gathers to pray for peace in Israel, Palestine Published 12:10 am Friday, November 17, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — As conflict rages on between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip, members of the Salisbury religious community gathered at Bell Tower Green to pray for peace.

“We invite God to come into our lives and into our world as a way for us to watch and to wait and to see what grace, what mercy and what justice God has for us at this time in this situation,” said James Demmel, the pastor for youth and outreach at St. John’s Lutheran Church. “This community of Salisbury is such a wonderful place and so full of so many faithful people who have been so concerned with the situation.”

Various church leaders addressed the situation and prayed with the crowd that was there.

One of those leaders was Rev. Dr. Robert Black of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

“God of peace we pray for the people of Palestine, Israel and Gaza in these perilous and dangerous times.” Black said. “For all who are fearful for the safety of their loved ones and themselves, we pray that the assurance of unfailing love even in the midst of dangers settles upon them.”

Black’s words epitomized the message that through the bloody conflict, hope remained that love would triumph and spare those caught in the crossfire.

“Shelter them from despair and protect them from harm,” Black said. “For all who are wounded, we pray that they find healing. For those who are afraid and frustrated as they find themselves in the midst of war that they did not ask for, we pray that the hardness of the situation does not harden their hearts.”

To those who have already lost their lives, Black lifted up their souls to rest and for their loved ones, that they find peace.

“For all who have died we pray that they find rest,” Black said. “For all who have grieved we pray that they find comfort.”

He also addressed the leaders on the respective sides of the conflict.

“For leaders on all sides, we pray for a renewed will to lay down arms,” Black said. “(We pray) For the strength to put the grievances and the wrongs of the past to rest and for the conviction to embrace a path to reconciliation and peace that provides dignity for all.”

In his final remarks, Black said, “God of mercy help us to remember that there is no border that can separate us from your love. There is no stone that can sound the well of your deep mercy. God of justice we pray with hopeful hearts that your children of the holy land will be spared a future of sustained violence and that a recognition of the humanity of all people will prevail.”