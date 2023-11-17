High school football: Playoff scores
Published 11:51 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
NCHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 4A East=
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, Clayton 28
Rolesville 69, Fuquay-Varina 21
Wilmington Hoggard 43, Wilmington Laney 10
Class 4A West=
Charlotte Independence 34, Watauga County 14
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Cornelius Hough 35
Matthews Butler 49, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13
Matthews Weddington 37, Charlotte Catholic 7
Class 3A East=
Fayetteville Seventy-First 48, Wilson Fike 0
Northern Nash 45, Scotland 44
Southern Alamance 47, Fayetteville Sanford 21
Class 3A West=
Greensboro Dudley 50, Concord Robinson 28
Hickory 61, Asheville Reynolds 38
Shelby Crest 30, West Charlotte 29, OT
West Henderson 45, Oak Grove 24
Class 2A East=
Nash Central 71, Hertford County 68
Whiteville 44, SouthWest Edgecombe 8
Class 2A West=
Claremont Bunker Hill 24, Monroe 23
Marshville Forest Hills 48, Davidson Community School 21
Reidsville 41, Brevard 20
Shelby 38, Salisbury 21
Class 1A East=
East Bladen 47, Goldsboro Rosewood 14
Tarboro 36, Southeast Halifax 0
West Columbus 42, Salemburg Lakewood 0
Class 1A West=
Eastern Randolph 40, Thomasville 19
Mount Airy 64, Murphy 26
North Rowan 48, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 39
Robbinsville 30, Swain County 24
NCISAA 8-Man Playoffs=
Championship=
Rocky Mount Academy 38, Wayne Christian 32
NCISAA 11-Man Playoffs=
Division I=
Championship=
Charlotte Providence Day 34, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 27
Division II=
Championship=
Asheville School 42, Trinity Christian 29
