Blotter for Nov. 17
Published 12:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street at 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 16. The items inside the car were valued at a total estimated loss of $90 as well.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- An assault and a burglary occurred at Misty Tunnel Lane in Mooresville at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at China Grove Road in China Grove between 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
- Narcotics were found at Andrews Ford Road in Salisbury at 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 14.
- Fraud by false pretenses occurred at Kennibeck Drive in Rockwell between 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 8 and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
- Marlon Dale Curry, 60, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 14.
- Jerry Richard Wilson, 28, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner on Nov. 14.
- Jessica Brianne Kesler, 34, was charged with larceny on. Nov. 14.
- Larry Donell Mixson, 27, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female on Nov. 14.