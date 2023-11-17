Blotter for Nov. 17

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street at 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 16. The items inside the car were valued at a total estimated loss of $90 as well.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • An assault and a burglary occurred at Misty Tunnel Lane in Mooresville at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at China Grove Road in China Grove between 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
  • Narcotics were found at Andrews Ford Road in Salisbury at 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 14.
  • Fraud by false pretenses occurred at Kennibeck Drive in Rockwell between 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 8 and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.
  • Marlon Dale Curry, 60, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 14.
  • Jerry Richard Wilson, 28, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner on Nov. 14.
  • Jessica Brianne Kesler, 34, was charged with larceny on. Nov. 14.
  • Larry Donell Mixson, 27, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female on Nov. 14.

