Salisbury the Magazine’s Holiday issue out now Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The latest copy of Salisbury the Magazine’s holiday issue hits racks around town today.

This year’s holiday issue spotlights behind-the-scenes efforts that take place to make Salisbury and Spencer’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade event possible. Volunteers and organizers show you the ropes of putting on the massive undertaking which brings holiday cheer and delight all the way down Main Street.

Also featured:

Editor Maggie Blackwell spotlights local philanthropists dedicated to helping those in need around the holidays. The THREE-WIDE Foundation provides food, clothing and money to the community through donations, grants and partnerships with area churches and organizations.

The magazine also profiles former Granite Quarry Mayor Mary Ponds and artistic jewelry re-purposer Karen Goodman.

Don’t miss out on the chance to read about the legacy left behind by the late Wallas Hylton. Blackwell explores Hylton’s 104 years of life through interviews with him and his children.

Salisbury the Magazine is free of charge and available at the front desk of the Salisbury Post, which is located at 131 W. Innes St. in Salisbury.