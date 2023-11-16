Salisbury Academy honors local veterans Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy held its annual ceremony to honor veterans in the area on Friday.

The Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard presented the colors in the chapel on the school’s campus. In addition to hosting Veterans Day Chapel on Friday, it was also Salisbury Academy’s Grandpersons Day 2023.

“We were delighted to welcome veterans, community members, and the grand people in our students’ lives for a meaningful chapel assembly honoring those who serve and have served our country,” Salisbury Academy Director of Marketing Lizzy Roy said.