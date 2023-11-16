Pro golf: Lyerly shoots 70 in third round

Staff report

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) has played three rounds in the Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

The four-round tournament is being held at Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

Lyerly shot even-par 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His round on Thursday included some major momentum swings, as Lyerly shot 2-under 70 with six birdies and four bogeys,

He made three straight bogeys (13, 14, 15) at one point. He also had a stretch of four birdies in five holes (4,5,7,8).

Lyerly finished strong, carding birdies on the par-3 No. 17 hole and the par-5 18th.

The surge at the end lifted him into a tie for 30th at 2-under 214.

Fifteen golfers are scheduled to advance from a field of 78 in Savannah. The leader is at 11-under. The current cutline is 5-under.

The final round is set for Friday.