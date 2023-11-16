Pro golf: Lyerly shoots 70 in third round
Published 7:20 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023
Staff report
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) has played three rounds in the Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The four-round tournament is being held at Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.
Lyerly shot even-par 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
His round on Thursday included some major momentum swings, as Lyerly shot 2-under 70 with six birdies and four bogeys,
He made three straight bogeys (13, 14, 15) at one point. He also had a stretch of four birdies in five holes (4,5,7,8).
Lyerly finished strong, carding birdies on the par-3 No. 17 hole and the par-5 18th.
The surge at the end lifted him into a tie for 30th at 2-under 214.
Fifteen golfers are scheduled to advance from a field of 78 in Savannah. The leader is at 11-under. The current cutline is 5-under.
The final round is set for Friday.
Medalists and ties at all five Second Stage sites will earn guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.
The top five and ties at Final Stage (Dec. 14-17, TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club) will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
The next 40 and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the next 20 and ties earning exempt status for PGA TOUR Americas.
The remainder of finishers will earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.