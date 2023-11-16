Corporate park in former Intimidators ballpark finished, building sold to Chick-Fil-A Published 12:05 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A three-building industrial complex in Kannapolis has been finished and one building has already been sold, according to a release from private real estate investment firm Stonemont Financial Group. The project, called Lakeshore Corporate Park, originally broke ground in July of 2022.

Lakeshore Corporate Park sits on the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators stadium, a local minor league baseball team. The stadium, which was built in 1995, was demolished to make way for the industrial park.

“The I-85 corridor is a proven location for distribution and manufacturing users, and our team was excited to be a part of the adaptation process of converting the abandoned baseball stadium into a new Class A industrial park. We were fortunate to have a knowledgeable and proven development partner like Fortius to help bring this deal to a successful conclusion and we look forward to a swift leasing period for the remaining two buildings,” said Sean McDonnell, senior vice president at Stonemont.

Building 1 is 128,750 square feet, Building 2 is 294,500 square feet and Building 3 is 279,000 square feet. The buildings also have a range of 32-to-36-foot clear heights, full-building circulation and 260-to-310-foot depth. The park also provides two ingress and egress points within the property, as well as 515 auto parking spaces and 76 full-size trailer parking stalls. The site sits just off of I-85 on Stadium Drive.

While Buildings 2 and 3 are on the market to lease, Building 1 has been sold to Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc. The facility will serve as a distribution center and handle operations ranging from warehousing restaurant supplies to providing operational support and customer service.

Demand for industrial space in the greater Charlotte market remains strong, with trends such as e-commerce expansion, manufacturing growth and convenient transportation access propelling the positive momentum, according to a press release from Stonemont.

Lakeshore Corporate Park represents Stonemont’s continued expansion into the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions due to the area’s rapid growth and proximity to major transportation and port systems. Stonemont has also delivered a 387,302-square-foot warehouse in Lumberton, a distribution center in Rocky Mount and two manufacturing facilities in Hickory. Stonemont also recently sold 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space at Omni Industrial Campus outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

Project partners included Fortius Capital Partners, Choate Construction Company as the general contractor, Triad Design Group as the architect and engineer and Oak Engineering as the civil engineer.