Celebrating the professionalism of education support professionals on National ESP Day Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

RALEIGH — On Wednesday, the N.C. Association of Educators released a statement in celebration of National ESP Day.

“Education Support Professionals or ESPs are the glue that holds our school communities together. They do vital work that too often goes unnoticed and is under appreciated,” said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. “Today we thank our ESP colleagues for their efforts and lift up the work they do. Recognizing the important role ESPs play in our schools is the first step in ensuring they receive the professional pay, respect and appreciation they deserve.”

Across the country, supporters of public education are celebrating American Education Week, Nov. 13-17. As part of the week’s celebrations, we recognize Wednesday, Nov. 15, as National ESP Day. Education Support Professionals play important roles in our school communities, helping ensure our students are healthy and ready to learn. ESPs encompass a wide range of job categories, such as teacher assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school nurses, custodians and more.

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees, representing active, retired and student members.