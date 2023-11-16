Blotter for Nov. 16: charges revealed for arrested armed fugitive Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The man who police arrested on Tuesday that they say stole multiple cars and was “armed and dangerous” had a long list of charges revealed on Wednesday.

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said when 19-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent was arrested that he had been assured there would be multiple charges for probation violations and breaking and entering of vehicles.

According to police records, Ghent was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of stolen goods, three counts of resisting an officer, three counts of failure to appear or comply, one count of speeding, three counts of driving while his license was revoked, one count of felony flee to elude, one count of aggressive driving and one count of directional equipment signal violation.

Ghent’s bond was also updated to be $430,000, instead of the originally reported $400,000.

