2023 First UCC Foundation grants presented on Nov. 5 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — On Sunday, Nov. 5, First United Church of Christ in Salisbury celebrated Foundation Sunday. The First UCC Foundation was started in 1996 and has grown from a total of $100,000 to now over $2 million in assets. Since its founding, the First UCC has distributed over $1 million in grants.

This year, the foundation board received many applications and provided grants to a broad spectrum of groups in our church, community and denominationally. A total of $120,000 worth of grants were distributed this year. Some of the agencies receiving support this year are denominationally related: Blowing Rock Conference Center, John’s River Valley Camp, Lancaster Seminary, Every Age, and the Evangelical and Reformed Historical Society.

The foundation also recognized the importance of education giving grants to Catawba College Campus Ministry and to Livingstone College for their urban farm project. Local grants were given to Meals on Wheels of Rowan County, Rowan Helping Ministries, Families First, the Salisbury Symphony as well as many other agencies. In all, grants were given to 39 different projects that will enhance the Salisbury community and beyond.

The First UCC Foundation enables the church to reach out beyond the walls and live out their mission statement: “To grow in faith, love and fellowship as we serve God and all of our community.”

First UCC is located at 207 West Horah St. Salisbury.