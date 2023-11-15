Hooked: NC Wildlife prepares for trout restocking project Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Anglers, get your fishing gear ready.

Two Rowan County bodies of water will soon see an uptick in trout following a large undertaking by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 21, NCWRC staff will stock more than 67,000 trout from its Bobby N. Setzer and Armstrong state fish hatcheries into 44 small lakes and ponds located in the state’s mountain and piedmont regions.

Salisbury City Lake and the lake at Salisbury Community Park are among the bodies of water that will be subject to the trout restocking. Each lake will be restocked on Dec. 13.

The NCWRC is restocking the bodies of water with brook, brown and rainbow trout to provide seasonal angling opportunities to the public. All fish stocked will be 10 inches or larger.

Anglers may harvest up to seven trout per day in the impoundments. There are no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Requirements include a fishing license, which may be purchased online or by calling 833-950-0575, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. or visiting a local Wildlife Service agent.

The stocking schedule with locations and dates is posted on NCWRC’s website and is subject to change, therefore it is recommended reviewing the schedule prior to planning a fishing trip. For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit NCWRC’s trout fishing webpage.

The following regulations apply: