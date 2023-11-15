Blotter for Nov. 15: officers find football filled with contraband thrown into jail Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Officers with the Piedmont Correctional Institution picked up a fumbled football filled with marijuana and cigarettes, according to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department.

The spokesperson said that the ball was most likely thrown over the fence overnight and found by correctional officers on Monday morning. The ball contained around 120 grams of marijuana, two packs of cigarettes and a cell phone.

The football and most of the contents were sent to forensics to attempt to identify either the passer or the intended receiver. The phone was sent off to Raleigh for the same reason.

Man arrested for breaking into store, stealing cigarettes

A man was arrested after police say he was seen on a security camera breaking into a store and leaving with a carton of Newport cigarettes on Monday.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Stokes Ferry Road around midnight on Monday after the owner said he was remotely witnessing someone breaking into the store through his security cameras, according to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department. The video reportedly showed the man picking up a large rock and throwing it through the front window.

The video also showed the man allegedly concealing the carton of cigarettes as he left through the same window. Police reportedly found and arrested the man in the area.

Jeffrey Scott Clark, 44, had also been connected to a larceny at Walmart the day before. He was charged with felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny, breaking and entering into a coin-operated machine and injury to real property. He was also charged with assault on a female and two counts of felony probation violations. He was given a $74,500 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department Reports:

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 3000 block of South Main Street at 5:31 p.m. on Nov. 11. It was reported on Nov. 13.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 500 block of Brenner Avenue between midnight and 9 a.m. on Nov. 12. It was reported on Nov. 13. The total estimated loss was $100.

Child abuse occurred in the 800 block of Carpenters Circle between noon on Nov. 8 and 12:41 p.m. on Nov. 9. It was reported on Nov. 13.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 2400 block of Cranberry Way at 7:08 a.m. on Nov. 13. The total estimated loss was $92.

A burglary occurred in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. It was reported on Nov. 13.

A burglary occurred in the 500 block of North Ellis Street at 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Marlon Woods, 26, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 13.

Paxton Robert Jamarel Feaster, 37, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and larceny on Nov. 13.

Brian Allen Erdman, 47, was charged with selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance on Nov. 13.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: