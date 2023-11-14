Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide Published 7:39 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a home in the 8900 block of Old Concord Road around 6:30 on Monday night for a reported domestic dispute. A witness on the scene had called deputies after they could not get the the residents of the home to come out of the garage, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers went inside the home and found the two residents dead from gunshot wounds. The two were identified as 54-year-old Joseph Benjamin Zickafoose and his wife, 51-year-old Melissa Kincaid Zickafoose.

The release states that the investigation remains open, pending a complete review of evidence recovered from the scene and the findings of a medical examiner.

No additional details are being released at this time.