RSS director set to return to local club gathering Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Director Dr. Kelly Withers is returning to the South Main Book Company on Friday for the second of two public engagements with community stakeholders.

According to a press release from South Main Book Company owner Alissa Redmond, Friday’s visit will provide a deeper dive into North Carolina’s accountability model, like student testing and school report cards.

Per the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the “ABCs Accountability Model” is North Carolina’s school improvement plan to “reorganize public schools around three goals: strong accountability; an emphasis on the basics and high educational standards; and providing schools and school districts with as much local control over their work as possible.”

The event is hosted by Readers for Change, a self-described “bookish club” where neighbors gather to discuss an issue facing our community, often in the realm of public education, then take collective action. We have previously met to discuss the Knox/Overton plan, school nutrition and local foster-care opportunities. These events are free, and all are welcome to attend.

Withers’ previous speaking engagement with Readers for Change involved school financing and the relationship between state, county and local funding streams.

South Main Book Company is a retail bookstore located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown Salisbury, N.C. We are open seven days a week (Monday -Saturday 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Call 704-630-9788 during business hours with questions.